AI Act vital for creating smart generation: law minister

Emphasising the need for formulating the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, Law Minister Anisul Huq today said this act is essential for creating a smart generation.

"AI is very important to implement the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of building smart Bangladesh and smart generation by 2041. AI has its good side and bad side as well. We don't need to worry about this. We have taken initiatives to control the bad sides of AI," he said.

Anisul came up with the observations while addressing as chief guest at a meeting of stakeholders for preparing a draft of the Artificial Intelligence Act, 2024, at BTRC Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon.

Organised by ICT Division, the meeting was attended by representatives from different ministries, divisions, departments of government, and other stakeholders.

"The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a working method to formulate an act. It follows this method whenever it wants to formulate any act. So, it is needed to talk with stakeholders and take their opinions," the law minister added.

Anisul Huq, an eminent jurist himself, said the government wants to prepare the draft with the opinions of the stakeholders, adding, "We have listened to their opinions today and would again sit with them. We would prepare the final draft of the act by September."

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, who presided over the meeting, said the AI Act is essential to tackle the risk of AI and utilise its promise.