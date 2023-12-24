Ahsania Mission holds free medical camp

Nalta Central Ahsania Mission (Extended Activities Dhaka) held a daylong free health camp at the capital's Uttara yesterday, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Hazrat Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah (RA).

A seminar was also held on the occasion, where Prof Anisuzzaman, vice-chancellor of Global University Bangladesh, was present.

Prof Tasikul Islam Raja; Emrul Yusuf, deputy director of Bangla Academy; AFM Enamul Haque, director general of Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah Institute; and Sheikh Mohammad, editor of Dhaka Mohanagar Shikkhah Samity, also attended the event.