Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 24, 2023
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 02:09 AM

Bangladesh

Ahsania Mission holds free medical camp

Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 24, 2023

Nalta Central Ahsania Mission (Extended Activities Dhaka) held a daylong free health camp at the capital's Uttara yesterday, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Hazrat Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah (RA).

A seminar was also held on the occasion, where Prof Anisuzzaman, vice-chancellor of Global University Bangladesh, was present.

Prof Tasikul Islam Raja; Emrul Yusuf, deputy director of Bangla Academy; AFM Enamul Haque, director general of Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah Institute; and Sheikh Mohammad, editor of Dhaka Mohanagar Shikkhah Samity, also attended the event.

