Ahsan H Mansur set to be new BB governor

The interim government plans to appoint eminent economist Ahsan H Mansur as the governor of Bangladesh Bank, said people familiar with the development.

The development comes after Abdur Rouf Talukder resigned as BB governor on August 9 citing health reasons -- four days after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising.

Mansur, a former economist at the International Monetary Fund, will be the 13th governor of the central bank of Bangladesh.

However, the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 is being amended to appoint Mansur as he is over the permissible age for governor.

Earlier in June 2020, the Bangladesh Bank Order, 1972 was amended to increase the age limit for the governor from 65 years to 67 years to accommodate the re-appointment of then governor Fazle Kabir.

Mansur, the executive director of the Policy Research Institute, is 72 years and eight months old.

The advisory council of the interim government yesterday decided to abolish the age limit as it creates limitations in finding a person with expertise and experience for the post.

He will take the leadership role of the BB at a time when Bangladesh's economy is facing the toughest challenges: spiralling inflation, falling foreign exchange reserves and high default loans, weak corporate governance and unrest in the banking sector.

Mansur has been critical of the authorities' decision to impose and maintain a 9 percent cap on the interest rate for loans and BB's intervention control over the foreign exchange market and exchange rates.