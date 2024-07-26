Agonising wait to see loved ones

People continue to gather at CMM court for a glimpse of arrested family members

Nur Nahar Begum being carried to a hospital after she lost her consciousness in front of the CMM court in Old Dhaka yesterday. Her 20-year-old son Sakib Al Hasan was arrested by police on Monday night while he was going to attend his nephew’s birthday in Gopibagh. Photo: Star

Everyone was ready to celebrate Surjo's sixth birthday at his Gopibagh residence on Monday night.

To take part in it, his 20-year-old uncle, Sakib Al Hasan, headed out from his Mir Hazaribagh home early that night.

But the celebration turned into a matter of great distress when the family learned that Sakib, an eleventh grader, got arrested by Wari police while on his way to his sister's house.

Yesterday morning, five of his family members, including Surjo, rushed to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in the old part of the city to catch a glimpse of Sakib.

They could not see him till 5:00pm.

While crying for her son on the court premises, Sakib's mother Nur Nahar Begum lost her consciousness around 4:15pm. Ten minutes later, she regained her consciousness while being taken to a hospital.

"Where is my son?" she kept on screaming, "Police arrested my innocent son!"

"He did not do anything. Why was he arrested?" she continued.

Sakib's sister Rumi Akter told The Daily Star, "My brother is an intermediate first-year student in a college at Khilgaon. He did not join any protest. We feel so helpless."

Meanwhile, Sakib's elder brother Sakil, 24, desperately stared at the road in front of the court. Whenever a prison van left the court premises, he looked for Sakib in those.

Not just Sakib's family, many others who thronged the court premises faced a similar ordeal.

When this correspondent asked a sub-inspector working in the court, he said Sakib was sent to jail after police produced him before the court in a violence case filed with Wari Police Station.

He was among 260 arrestees produced before the CMM court yesterday in cases filed centring the recent violence in the city, according to the court record books.

Meanwhile, a seemingly distressed Fatema, 25, along with her two relatives, was waiting in front of the CMM court to see her father Mir Shahadat Hossain.

Shahadat, 56, who works at a private company and the sole earning member of his four-member family, was arrested from his Pallabi residence by police early yesterday.

His daughter Fatema said, "My father did not engage in any violent activities. During the clashes across the city, he stayed home. We came to the court in the morning but failed to see him."

Fatema's aunt said, "The family has no money or food at home. How will they survive?"

Yesterday, like them, over a hundred of relatives of those arrested in the ongoing police raids gathered before the CMM court as the curfew remained relaxed between 10:00am and 5:00pm.