‘Aggressive nationalism’ threatening world peace

Says Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury at event marking his 90th birthday

Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury at an event at Bangla Academy in Dhaka yesterday, on the occasion of his 90th birthday. Photo: Rashed Shumon

The present-day world is witnessing a form of "aggressive nationalism" in various ways, said Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury yesterday.

"The Zionist activities of Israel, the way people are being killed, the way children are being killed in Palestine... all of these represent that aggressive nationalism," he said.

One of the country's foremost public intellectuals, Prof Serajul, made the remarks while speaking on "The Liberation War of 1971 and the Role of Nationalism" at an event marking his 90th birthday.

"Natun Diganta Paribar", a platform formed by his colleagues at the magazine Natun Diganta, where Prof Serajul serves as editor, organised the discussion at the Abdul Karim Shahityabisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy in the capital.

In his speech, Prof Serajul addressed issues related to the Liberation War, contemporary global affairs, and different socio-economic problems.

He said war comes in many forms, and the war fought by the Bangladeshis in 1971 was a "people's war".

"Similarly, nationalism also takes different forms. It can be aggressive, or it can be a form of resistance," he said.

While Bangladesh experienced aggressive nationalism from the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971, the nationalism upheld by the people was one of resistance.

Prof Serajul noted that foreign powers like the US, China, and Russia (then Soviet Union), who played roles in Bangladesh's Liberation War, had their own "nationalistic perspectives".

"India's involvement was also driven by nationalistic interests. However, it included a humane approach, as India provided shelter to hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi refugees," he said.

He pointed out that Pakistan's attempt to impose Urdu as the state language in 1948 was also driven by a nationalistic desire to "create a nation", despite significant differences in ethnicity and other areas between West and East Pakistan.

Prof Serajul said declaring amnesty for local collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces, known as Razakars, and not preparing a list of them were "mistakes" by the post-war Awami League government.

He also said the world is witnessing the killing of people en masse in different ways -- not just through genocide, but also through environmental destruction, illegal drug smuggling, and arms trade.

"To resist such killings, the world must end individual wealth accumulation and move toward a 'social ownership'," he said. "The era of individual wealth accumulation is nearing its end. Now, the only path to survival is social ownership."

Prof Serajul also said Bangladesh has never been able to overcome poverty because its wealth continues to be smuggled abroad.

"This was done by the Pakistanis. Now, the Bangladeshi rulers are smuggling wealth – and they are doing it openly," he said.

Prof Serajul also praised the role of women in the July uprising, but lamented the tragic death of Lamia, the 18-year-old daughter of a July martyr, who died by suicide in April after being a victim of rape earlier in March.

A social revolution is necessary to eliminate violence against women, he said.

At the event, various socio-cultural organisations and prominent figures congratulated Prof Serajul on his 90th birthday with floral bouquets.

Left-leaning politician Mujahidul Islam Selim also congratulated Prof Serajul, saying the nation needs him for many more years, as he is "a beacon during progressive movements".

He noted that the recent anti-discrimination movement opened a new chapter in Bangladesh and urged people to understand its true essence.

He called on the country's leftist parties to unite and form a greater alliance.

Presiding over the discussion, former TIB Chairperson Prof Perween Hasan said Bangladesh can become a peaceful nation if its people embrace diversity and reject exclusivity.

Prothom Alo Executive Director Sazzad Sharif said Prof Serajul Islam has evolved from a classroom teacher to a "guardian of the nation" by standing with the people in their struggles and movements.

Senior journalist Abu Sayeed Khan, alongside left-leaning politicians Razekuzzaman Ratan and Subhrangshu Chakraborty, also spoke at the event, which was moderated by Prof Azfar Hussain.