agencies asked to refund money by July 18

The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment yesterday submitted a probe report to the High Court, saying that the ministry has ordered the recruiting agencies concerned to settle all debts and credits of intending Bangladeshi workers, who could not be sent to Malaysia even after they paid the required money.

Around 17,700 job seekers were not able to reach Malaysia. A hundred recruiting agencies have also been issued show cause notices, asking them to give explanations about their failures by July 18.

The ministry placed the report through Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy before the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon.

On June 30, the HC wanted to learn what steps have been taken against the mismanagement that led to Bangladeshi jobseekers failing to reach Malaysia before the deadline of May 31 this year.