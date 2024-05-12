Age limit for govt job: Cops foil students’ demo at Shahbagh

Police foiled a demonstration by students and job seekers at Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka yesterday afternoon.

The protesters staged the demonstration demanding that the government increase the age limit to apply for government jobs to 35 years from the existing 30.

Around 10:30am, 50 to 60 job seekers started the programme in front of the Raju sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.

Later, they marched towards the Shahbagh intersection around 3:30pm.

Witnesses said when the agitating students blocked the road at Shahbagh intersection around 3:45pm and stopped the moving vehicles to press home their demand, police started dispersing them.

At one stage, the law enforcers removed them from the road and detained several protesters.

Shariful Hasan, coordinator of the movement, claimed that police detained 15-20 demonstrators from the spot.

Mostazirur Rahman, in-charge of Shahbag Police Station, did not comment about the detention.

Sources at the police station said police took 13 protesters to the police station.

Recently, the Ministry of Education proposed increasing the age ceiling for entering government service from 30 to 35 years.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury recently forwarded a letter to the Ministry of Public Administration outlining the proposal.