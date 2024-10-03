Age limit for entry into govt jobs likely to rise

Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, convener of the committee reviewing the age limit for entry into government jobs, yesterday said that there was logic behind increasing the age ceiling.

However, during a press briefing at the Ministry of Public Administration, he refrained from specifying how far the limit should be raised.

"I cannot say anything specific at this moment. We will make a decision after reviewing all aspects," Muyeed said.

The committee, formed to assess the demands of job seekers, is expected to submit its report within the next seven working days.

Currently, the maximum age for entry into government service is 30 years for general candidates and 32 years for children and grandchildren of freedom fighters.

Job seekers are pushing for the limit to be extended to 35 years.

Muyeed emphasised that the committee's review will take into account the government's current policies, future plans, and broader circumstances.

"There has been a long-standing movement on this issue, and the government has formed this five-member committee to address it. We aim to submit the report within the deadline," he added.