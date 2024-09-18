Agargaon-Motijheel: Metro services resume 11 hours after suspension

Metro rail operations resumed on Agargaon-Motijheel section at 8:25pm, after around 11 hours suspension of services.

The operation will continue as per the normal schedule for tonight, Mohammad Abdur Rouf, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd told The Daily Star at 8:35pm.

Earlier, the authority successfully reinstalled the bearing pad on the pier, and necessary tests by 8:00pm, official said.

Then the authority carried out blank operation of a metro train before resumption of the service.