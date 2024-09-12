AG Asaduzzaman expresses desire for Article 70 reform

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman has expressed his personal desire for the reformation of Article 70 of the Bangladesh Constitution, stating that it has led to an excessive concentration of power in the hands of one individual.

"Not as attorney general, my personal opinion is that due to Article 70 of the constitution, the legislative, executive, and judiciary of Bangladesh have practically come under the control of one person," he said while speaking to reporters in his office at the Supreme Court premises.

Asaduzzaman said that the upcoming constitution reform commission will review the issue, adding, "If Article 70 is reformed, the fascist regime will not be able to sit on it."

Article 70 of the constitution says, "A person elected as a member of parliament at an election at which he was nominated as a candidate by a political party shall vacate his seat if he –(a) resigns from that party; or (b) votes in parliament against that party; but shall not thereby be disqualified for subsequent election as a member of Parliament."

Additionally, the attorney general mentioned that the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is operating in accordance with the constitution.

"Before the formation of this government, written validation had been given by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. The six commissions formed by the interim government for state reform have reflected the aspirations of the people," he added.