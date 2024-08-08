Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Aug 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 09:35 AM

AG Amin Uddin resigns

Advocate AM Amin Uddin
Advocate AM Amin Uddin. Photo: Collected

AM Amin Uddin, who was appointed attorney general by Sheikh Hasina-led government, resigned from his post citing personal difficulties yesterday.

"I have sent my resignation letter to the president. I mentioned personal difficulties as the reason for resignation in the letter," he said.

He refused to give any further details. He  was appointed on October 8, 2020 after the death of the then AG Mahbubey Alam.

On Tuesday, additional attorney general Sk Md Morshed also resigned.

