Aedes larvae found in 31% Barguna town homes

Finds IEDCR study, blames pots for storing rainwater

A government study has found Aedes mosquito larvae in 31 percent of the samples collected from homes in Barguna town.

The study was conducted by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research (IEDCR) from June 17 to 19.

"We visited 138 houses and collected 194 samples. Later upon testing, we found Aedes mosquito larvae in samples collected from 43 of those houses," said Md Tarikul Islam Limon, coordinator of the study team.

Residents of almost all the houses keep large earthen pots on their premises to preserve rainwater used for cooking.

"We found larvae in many of those earthen pots," Tarikul told The Daily Star yesterday.

Besides, larvae were found in bamboo pole holes, coconut shells, flower tubs, and other water-holding containers. These places are ideal breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, he said.

Not only in houses, larvae were also found in public places and open areas, he added.

However, government establishments were out of the study preview.

Arifur Rahman, who works in a voluntary organisation that conducts cleaning and sanitation activities in Barguna town, said, "We think the cleaning and sanitation works have not been done properly since the political changeover on August 5 last year. That is why the dengue situation has worsened here."

Chittaranjan Shil, president of Barguna Citizens' Committee, a civil society body, blamed the lack of a proper sewerage system, poor hygiene, and inadequate sanitation for the surge of Aedes.

"This is not just fuelling the spread of dengue but also other infectious diseases. We call for urgent and extensive sanitation measures by the authorities," he said.

In the absence of elected government representatives, the Local Government Division's Deputy Director Animesh Biswas is currently overseeing the cleaning operations of Barguna municipality.

"We have already cleaned 30 canals and ponds. Every day, mosquito control and sanitation teams are working," he told The Daily Star.

He also blamed the public apathy for the deteriorating dengue situation in the town.

"Most of the people here store rainwater in earthen pots for cooking. These pots have turned into the breeding spots of Aedes mosquitoes," said Animesh.

Meanwhile, the dengue situation may very well be even worse at the union level, as the IEDCR study also found Aedes mosquito larvae in over 75 percent of the samples collected from 46 houses visited in one "high endemic union" of Barguna Sadar upazila.

According to data from the Barishal Divisional Health Office, 3,962 dengue cases were recorded in the division between January and June 24 this year.

Alarmingly, 60 percent of those cases were reported in Barguna alone. Of the nine dengue-related deaths reported in the division so far, six were from Barguna.

Gazi Zahid Hossain, convener of the Barishal Citizens' Awareness Committee, said, "Healthcare facilities must be strengthened in this region. Hospitals must be equipped to conduct dengue testing, perform platelet transfusions, and provide adequate intensive care support."