Advisory Council reviews flood response in Feni, Noakhali

The ongoing flood and waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in Feni and Noakhali districts were discussed at the Advisory Council meeting held today.

In the meeting, advisers from the concerned ministries shared their opinions and outlined necessary measures regarding the flood situation and subsequent actions taken, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement.

The meeting highlighted the finalisation of designs for the Musapur Regulator and Bamni Closure by the Ministry of Water Resources, the finalisation of a permanent embankment construction project in Feni, and the need to clear canals and drainage systems in Noakhali.

In addition, the Advisory Council was informed that, with funding from the World Bank, repair work on damaged embankments, riverbank protection, and water control infrastructure is underway in the two affected districts as part of disaster response efforts.

A detailed discussion was also held on the measures taken so far by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and the local administration in response to the ongoing flood and waterlogging in the two districts.