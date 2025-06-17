Advisers to hold talks with protesters over public service ordinance

Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan are expected to hold discussions with leaders of the ongoing movement at Secretariat demanding the repeal of the "Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025".

The decision was taken during the first meeting of a government committee formed to review the ordinance, held yesterday at the Secretariat, according to sources.

As of 11:00am today, no specific time had been set for the meeting with protest leaders.

The government issued the ordinance on May 25 by amending the Public Service Act, 2018, allowing dismissal of public servants for administrative disruptions within 14 days and without departmental proceedings.

Secretariat employees had urged the government not to introduce such provisions, but the ordinance was issued despite their warnings, sparking widespread protests.

In response, the government formed a review committee on June 4, led by the law adviser. Other members include Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir and Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid. Three additional secretaries were appointed to assist the committee.

A participant in yesterday's meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "We have decided to sit with the employee leaders. That is the only decision for now."

Another source confirmed that the committee acknowledged several concerns raised by the protesting employees and indicated a willingness to reach a resolution through dialogue.

Nazrul Islam, co-general secretary of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum, told The Daily Star this morning, "We've heard that the government intends to sit with us, but we have not been officially informed yet. Regardless of any meeting, our movement will continue. We are also submitting a memorandum to the two advisers today. Until the ordinance is scrapped, our protests will go on."

Several meetings have already been held at the adviser and secretary levels since the protests began. At an emergency meeting on May 27, chaired by the cabinet secretary, several senior bureaucrats reportedly questioned the necessity of the ordinance.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) met the public administration secretary yesterday to formally express their objections.