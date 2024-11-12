Adviser Sakhawat urges Singapore to invest in Bangladesh’s ports development

Shipping, Labour, and Employment Adviser Brig Gen (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain today encouraged Derek Loh, the non-resident Singaporean high commissioner to Bangladesh, to consider investing in Bangladesh's port infrastructure and shipping industry.

The request was made when Derek Loh paid a courtesy call at the adviser's office at the Secretariat.

In the meeting, Sakhawat outlined several key development initiatives taken by the shipping ministry and appealed for Singapore's cooperation in constructing port infrastructures, as well as providing managerial expertise and technical support.

The adviser specifically called for investment in Bangladesh's various port projects, including the Bay Terminal in Chattogram port, a shipyard at the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, and modernisation efforts for Mongla Sea Port.

He noted that the World Bank has already sanctioned $65 million for the Bay Terminal project in Chattogram, which he said would significantly boost Bangladesh's global competitiveness once completed.

Highlighting future plans, the adviser mentioned the government's intention to establish an internationally standardised shipyard or dockyard at Matarbari Deep Sea Port.

Both parties expressed satisfaction over the initiation of a free trade agreement between Bangladesh and Singapore, which they believe will strengthen economic ties.

Senior officials, including Senior Secretary of the Shipping Ministry Mohammad Yousuf, were present at the meeting.