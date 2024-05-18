‘Advice from foreigners won’t bear fruit here’

PM tells economists about devising plans and policies

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked the economists to devise their policies, plans and programmes by taking into account the local realities as advice from foreigners in this regard wound not be fruitful.

"I expect the economists to devise their policies, plans and programmes considering the people of the country," she said.

The premier was speaking at a programme marking the inauguration of the 22nd Biennial Conference-2024 of Bangladesh Economic Association at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in Dhaka's Ramna area.

Hasina said if any plan and programme is devised focusing on local realities and public welfare, it would be effective.

"If someone [a foreigner] comes here for a day or two and leaves after giving us advice, it would not be useful."

The PM said Bangladeshi experts of course can learn from abroad but they would work here keeping the country, its people and resources in mind.

Mentioning that making Bangladesh a developed country is her goal, she said Bangladesh has already achieved significant progress.

"Insha Allah, we will continue to move forward as we are doing now. We will be able to overcome all the obstacles, no matter how many they are," said Hasina.

The premier asked the economists to work on plans to boost the country's exports and strengthen its rural economy.

"We need to produce export-oriented goods on a larger scale and diversify our exports…. I would like to see our economists working on identifying products that can be added to our export basket."

Hasina said her government will place the proposed national budget for the fiscal 2024-2025 in parliament on June 6. She expressed optimism that the budget will be implemented.

She said her government is focusing on boosting agricultural production based on cooperatives.

The PM described different measures taken by her government to strengthen the rural economy, self-employment, expand the coverage of social safety net and utilise marine resources.

Hasina also highlighted various programmes like "My Village-My Township", "My House My Farm", and self-employment loan scheme.

"All our policies have been adopted targeting the grassroots people," she said.