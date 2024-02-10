Adventure lovers gather in Rajshahi

Several hundred adventure lovers came together from across the country and shared their experiences at a programme held in Rajshahi today.

Tour Moorland, a Rajshahi-based group of travellers, organised the day-long event on its first founding anniversary at Rajshahi Medical College auditorium.

Renowned ornithologist and travel enthusiast Inam Al Haque welcomed the rising trend of travelling in the country but urged travellers to be more environment-friendly and asked them not to litter.

Bangla Academy award winner Mamun Hussain said, "Climbing a peak isn't only about conquering a mountain but also challenges one's limitations."

Ikramul Hasan Shakil, the only Bangladeshi who completed the Great Himalaya Trail, said he always carries a small national flag in his pocket during his travels. "It boosts my spirit."

Journalist Mohsin Ul Hakim, who facilitated the surrender of Sundarbans' robbers, said, "We all want to save Sundarbans, but you cannot save the mangrove forest by keeping the people who rely on the forest deprived."

Mohsin, who has been working in the Sundarbans for the last decade, said he is now working to ensure fair prices for the fishermen there.

Renowned travellers Tareq Anu, MA Muhit, Sakia Haque and Mir Shamsul Alam Babu spoke at the event, among others.

Tour Moorland published a travel magazine on the occasion.