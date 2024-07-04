Adulterated drugs a major challenge

Says health minister

Low-quality and adulterated drugs is a major challenge for Bangladesh, said Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen yesterday.

The minister said this at a programme titled, "Meeting of the assembly members of SEARN", in the capital.

The event was organised by South-east Asia Regulatory Network (SEARN), a network of ministers of health of 11 members states from the WHO South-East Asia Region.

Sen said ensuring the safety, efficacy and quality of medicines is of paramount importance to protect people's health.

"The gathering of member states created a valuable opportunity for us to exchange experiences and strengthen drug abuse control in our regions," he added.

Maj Gen Mohammad Yousuf, director general of Directorate General of Drug Administration, Dr Rokeya Sultana and DGHS Director General Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam also spoke.