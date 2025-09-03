Adopt gender-responsive policies for stronger disaster resilience

Speakers tell workshop

Women and children remain the most vulnerable in disasters in Bangladesh, a reality laid bare by Cyclone Remal last year, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They said social norms delaying women's evacuation, combined with family care responsibilities and overcrowded shelters lacking privacy and sanitation, leave women exposed to insecurity and gender-based violence.

Empowering women in disaster preparedness and response, they stressed, is key to reducing these risks.

They called for stronger awareness, preparedness, early warning systems, funding, and gender-responsive disaster risk reduction policies to ensure equitable management and resilience.

It's crucial to ensure representation so that vulnerable groups are heard and women can actively participate in preparedness. — Rezwanur Rahman, DG of Department of Disaster Management

The remarks were made during the inception workshop of the "Gender Responsive Disaster Risk Reduction in Bangladesh (GRDRRIB)" project, organised by BRAC and UN Women with support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency at a city hotel.

The workshop marked the official launch of the project, which will continue until December 2026 across 12 disaster-prone districts.

At the event, K M Abdul Wadud, additional secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said while the number of deaths during disasters has decreased, economic losses remain high.

He called for greater emphasis on awareness, preparedness, and acceptance of the inevitability of disasters, guided by early warnings and forecasts.

He stressed the need for adequate funding to strengthen capacity, develop preparedness systems, and introduce disaster risk insurance to mitigate economic losses.

Navanita Sinha, deputy country representative of UN Women Bangladesh, said Bangladesh is recognised as a leader in resilience, with strong political commitment to placing gender at the centre of disaster response.

She added that while local women are already driving action on the frontlines, their leadership must be further strengthened.

Matilda Svensson, first secretary of the Embassy of Sweden, said gender equality is essential for disaster resilience.

She stressed that intention must turn into impact, with gender analysis and data guiding planning and financing, and with priority given to women-led resilience initiatives.

Kazi Golam Towsif, director general of the Department of Women Affairs, said as women make up the majority of the population, developing their leadership in disaster management is vital.

He added that initiatives like GRDRRIB will help establish a gender-responsive disaster risk management framework, enabling women and girls to take on greater leadership roles.

Rezwanur Rahman, director general of the Department of Disaster Management, said disaster risk reduction efforts must prioritise women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

He stressed the need to ensure representation so that vulnerable groups are heard and women can actively participate in preparedness.

Md Liakath Ali, director of BRAC's Disaster Risk Management programme, emphasised integrating climate considerations and projections into all projects to help communities build back better.

He also highlighted the importance of stakeholder feedback, local context, and indigenous knowledge in making gender-responsive disaster risk reduction projects successful.

The workshop began with a welcome address by Dilruba Haider, programme specialist for Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Change and Humanitarian Actions at UN Women, and included a keynote presentation on the GRDRRIB project by the project's lead Abdul Latif Khan.