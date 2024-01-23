Bangladesh
STAFF CORRESPONDENT
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Admit 10 students to first grade

HC orders Viqarunnisa
STAFF CORRESPONDENT
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM

The High Court yesterday ordered the authorities of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College to immediately admit the siblings of 10 existing students as first-graders, contingent on seat availability.

The court has also issued a rule, questioning the legality of the Private School, School and College (Secondary, Lower Secondary, and Attached Primary Level) Students Admission Rules, 2023, which restricted admission opportunities for siblings.

The bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu issued the order and rule in response to a petition filed by the guardians of the 10 aspiring students.

