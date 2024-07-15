Admission test for agricultural universities postponed

The admission test for the cluster of nine agricultural universities offering degrees in agricultural science for the academic year 2023-24 has been postponed.

This decision was made in an online meeting of the central admission committee held at 11:00am today.

The exam, which was scheduled to be held on July 20, has been postponed due to "unavoidable reasons", according to a press release from the Public Relations and Publication Department of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The meeting was chaired by ASM Lutful Ahsan, vice-chancellor of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and President of the Central Admission Committee for agriculture cluster.

The new date and schedule for the admission test will be announced later, the notification said.

Since July 1, teachers of over 35 public universities have been observing a strike -- abstaining from all activities, demanding to cancel the new "Prottoy" pension scheme. They also demand a super grade for teachers, as well as a separate pay scale for them.