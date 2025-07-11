Admission halt at Pabna Mental Hospital causes inhuman suffering for patients

Families forced to return home with patients untreated as contractor change stalls services

Pabna Mental Hospital (PMH) has stopped admitting new patients for more than a week due to uncertainty over food supply, triggering concerns about access to psychiatric care in the country.

Bangladesh's largest psychiatric hospital has not accepted any new patients since July 3, hospital officials confirmed.

Patients from different parts of the country have travelled long distances only to be turned back.

The suspension is linked to delays in food delivery caused by a transition between contractors. The new suppliers, selected earlier this month, have yet to begin full operations, leaving the hospital unable to guarantee meals for additional patients.

"We expect services to resume next week once the new contractors are fully operational," said Shafkat Wahed, the hospital's director.

Md Abdur Razzak, who travelled from Natore with his mentally ill son, said he was unaware of the admission halt.

"My son's condition has worsened recently, so I brought him here for re-admission, but now we must return home without treatment," he said.

Other families voiced similar frustrations, citing the emotional and financial toll of travelling with psychiatric patients only to be refused admission.

Md Polash Hossain, who came from Rangpur, said he arrived at the hospital this morning hoping to admit a patient after spending around Tk 7,000 on travel and other expenses — but failed.

"Travelling with a mental health patient is nothing like travelling with a regular person. If I get assurance of admission, I'll wait. Otherwise, I'll have to return," Polash said.

"The pain of family members dealing with a mentally ill patient is known only to them," said Md Mojam, the father of a patient from Natore.

"I can't afford to admit my patient to a private hospital, so I'll have to go back," he said.

Talking to this correspondent, Shafkat Wahed, director of Pabna Mental Hospital, said admission of new patients has remained close since July 3 for uncertainty of food supply in the hospital.

The hospital sources said hospital authority issued three work orders to two companies for supplying food under three categories on July 7.

Of them, M/s AHM Rejaul gets work orders for 'Ka' group (grocery as rice, oil), and Ga group (vegetable and fruit supply) while Anik Traders get work order of 'Kha' group (meet, fish supply).

"Of them, Anik traders is a new comer in Pabna Mental hospital so they need some time to fulfill necessary preparation to begin supply work," said Shafkat Wahed.

"Due to the supply uncertainty, we have stopped patient admission since last eight days," the director said adding that patient admission may resume from next week.

Besides, halting patient admission, hospital authority has released dozens of admitted patients. Now only 395 patients remained admitted in 500-bed Pabna mental hospital till today.

Talking with the Daily Star, different sources of hospital however said halting patient admission can not be the way of solving crises.

"Contractor syndicate has always political back so we often do not take step. But it is not a logical way of halting patient admission to solve problem because previous suppliers are bound to supply food until recruiting new supplier," a doctor said seeking anonymity.

Halted patient admission in Pabna Mental Hospital in last eight days sparked criticism.

"It is a ridiculous matter to stop patient admission in the state owned mental hospital for a dispute of suppliers contract. This is all because of syndicate," ABM Fazlur Rahman, president of CAB, Pabna.

In the same way, patient admission halted couple of years ago for dispute of suppliers recruitment; such initiative is obviously inhuman, he added.

Refuting allegation, the hospital director however said halt of patient admission is a frequent matter if any necessary.

"Sometime we need to stop patient admission for development work, or any technical problem. So we have stopped patient admission this time for uncertainty of food supply," the director added.