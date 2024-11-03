Administration was politically controlled by AL regime: Debapriya

Debapriya Bhattacharya, head of the committee preparing a white paper on Bangladesh's economic state, today said a faction of bureaucrats, influenced by political aspirations, pressured others in the bureaucracy to serve the previous Awami League government.

"The administration was largely under political control," said Debapriya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and convener of the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, during a press briefing at the NEC conference room following a meeting with 85 senior bureaucrats from across the country.

Attempts by some bureaucrats to raise objections were often overruled, as senior officials pushed them to align with political agendas, he said.

"Many officials became entangled in political ambitions, leading to various challenges over time."

Despite these pressures, he noted that some bureaucrats maintained their integrity, making significant contributions during the Awami League's tenure, though often at a high professional cost.

Some faced career setbacks, including missed promotions, due to their differing views, he added.

The bureaucrats also highlighted issues such as insufficient capacity building, poor coordination, and lack of commitment to reforms within the administration.

"They emphasised the need for enhanced capacity building, better coordination, and stronger commitment to reform," Debapriya added.