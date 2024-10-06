Adequate security measures taken

Says army chief; more than 2 lakh Ansar, VDP members deployed at 32,000 mandaps

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday said army has taken appropriate measures to ensure safety and security of all during the Durga Puja, while maintaining law and order.

As part of these efforts, the army has been deployed across the country at district levels, said a press release by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Waker-Uz-Zaman visited Dhakeshwari temple yesterday to observe the security measures in place for the celebration of Durga Puja. During the visit, he extended greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja.

He also exchanged views with the president and other members of the Metropolitan Universal Puja Committee and the Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council who were present at the event.

Meanwhile, more than two lakh members of Ansar and VDP will be deployed at over 32,000 puja mandaps (pavilions) across the country from today.

In response to directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the headquarters of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party has already provided guidance to field-level officers, personnel, Ansar battalion members, and Ansar and VDP members, said a press release yesterday.

Necessary coordination has been completed with law enforcement and citizen committees at all levels -- division, district, and upazila, it added.

For Durga Puja, a total of 212,192 Ansar and VDP personnel will be stationed at 32,666 mandaps across the country, ensuring security for six days, from October 8 to October 13.

Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, director general of the force, hoped that with everyone's collective efforts, Durga Puja will be celebrated smoothly and in a joyful atmosphere.

He urged all to assist law enforcers by providing timely information to ensure that proper security measures are upheld.