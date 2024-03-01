Address poor nutrition among CHT children

Speakers urge govt

Speakers at a roundtable yesterday called upon the government for more initiatives to address the poor nutritional status among children in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

Despite Bangladesh's overall progress, focused efforts are needed to improve the nutritional status of children and communities in the CHT region, they observed.

They called for multi-sectoral initiatives engaging the local administration, communities and experts to this end.

The roundtable titled "Advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts", jointly organised by Right to Food Bangladesh and Leadership to Ensure Adequate Nutrition at Cirdap in Dhaka, was participated by rights activists and indigenous leaders, among others.

Presenting the keynote, Ruhul Amin Talukder, former additional secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, said malnutrition has stunted growth among children in Rangamati and Khagrachhari.

"While nationally the average height of children matches their age, it is 90 percent in Rangamati and 94 percent in Khagrachhari," he said.

Also, 59 percent of people in Rangamati and 57 percent in Bandarban have access to safe water, while the national figure is 99 percent, he added.

Aungsuipru Chowdhury, chairman of the Rangamati Hill District Council, stressed that the region is lagging significantly behind in nutrition related statistics, and urged the CHT affairs ministry to take more initiatives to this end.

Zakir Hossain Akanda, former secretary to the Planning Commission, emphasised on education, high-value crop cultivation, market linkages and economic development to improve quality of life and nutrition among indigenous people.

Raja Devasish Roy, chief of Chakma Circle, stressed coordinated implementation of nutrition programmes at district, upazila and village levels.

Mashiur Rahman, secretary to the CHT affairs ministry, said, "Government efforts are on to ensure food and nutritional development among people of CHT region. Strengthening economic stability will further enhance their well-being."

Mohsin Ali, general secretary of Right to Food Bangladesh, presided over the discussion.