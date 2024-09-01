Address discrimination in the civil service

Urges Inter-Cadre Council

The Inter-Cadre Discrimination Elimination Council yesterday called for the abolition of the quota system for the position of deputy secretary, assigning cadres to their respective ministries, and the establishment of equality among all cadres.

Speaking at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, the council, representing 25 different cadres, voiced their concerns about systemic discrimination in the civil service.

While reading out a written statement, Farhana Akhter, a 24th BCS (general education) cadre, said, that officers from the administration cadre frequently receive timely promotions, sometimes even through the creation of supernumerary positions, while their counterparts from other cadres, despite meeting all necessary criteria, face prolonged delays.

Expressing frustration over the matter, she said administration cadres can create additional senior secretary positions for themselves, but other cadres suffer from a severe shortage of positions in the first, second, and third grades.

Farhana said unlike the administration cadres where nearly all members can achieve grade 1, many other cadres have no positions in grade 1, or at best, only one or two, restricting their career progression despite their qualifications.

In the statement, the council demanded the creation of an adequate number of positions across all cadres to eliminate this disparity.

They also called for revising the warrant of precedence to ensure protocol consistency at state functions and while critisising the practice of appointing administration cadre officers to various positions within departments or directorates of other cadres.

The council also proposed that events at the upazila, district, and divisional levels should be presided over by representatives from the organising institution to improve the focus on development and monitoring activities.

They also called for granting cadres the authority to conduct mobile courts within their jurisdictions and for the reorganisation of administrative positions to address current inefficiencies.

The council also urged the interim government to take appropriate measures to address these disparities and promote a more people-friendly and efficient governance system.

Among others, Mohammad Omar Faruque Dewan, a senior information officer, and ASM Zahid, additional director general (news) of Bangladesh Betar, were present at the programme.