Addl SP Kafi remanded for five days

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Abdullahel Kafi, an additional superintendent of police, on a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of university student Sheikh Ashabul Yamin at Savar Bazar bus stand during the quota reform movement on July 18.

Yamin was a student of Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST).

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Julhas Uddin passed the order after Md Abdulla Biswas, an inspector of Savar Police Station and the investigation officer of the case, produced him in court seeking a seven-day remand.

Before that, Kafi was shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard.

Kafi was produced before another Dhaka court on completion of his eight-day remand in a case filed with Hazaribagh Police Station on charge of abducting Engineer Arif Mynuddin in 2019.