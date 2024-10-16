Additional IGP Matiur Rahman Sheikh made CID chief

Additional Inspector General of Police Matiur Rahman Sheikh has been made the chief of the Criminal Investigation Department.

He succeeds Md Shah Alam, who went on retirement on October 3.

Additional IGPs Sarder Tamiz Uddin Ahmed and Delwar Hossain Mia, Abdullah Al Mahmud and Kusum Dewan were made the chiefs of Railway Police, Highway Police, Armed Police Battalion and River Police respectively.

The home ministry issued a circular in this regard today.

Meanwhile, additional IGP Alamgir Alam, Golam Kibria, Abdul Alim Mahmud and Selim Mohammad Jahangir were posted to Police Headquarters.

The circular also cancelled the posting of additional IGP of Police Headquarters Md Tawfique Mahbub Chowdhury to Police Bureau of Investigation.