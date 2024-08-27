Bangladesh
Additional IGP, 2 other top officials sent into forced retirement

Three top police officials, including an additional inspector general of police (IGP), were sent into forced retirement from service today.

They officials are: Krishna Pada Roy, additional IGP of police headquarters; Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mozammel Haue, and Additional Commissioner Sarder Rakibul Islam.

According to three separate home ministry circulars signed by Senior Secretary Mohammad Abdul Momen, the move was taken in public interest.

The circular invoked section 45 of the Public Service Act-2018.

