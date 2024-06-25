ADC suspended for ‘disciplinary rules violation’

He gave journo NID details of Ex-DMP chief

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jisanul Haque of the city special branch and protection unit of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police has been suspended for breaching disciplinary rules.

The Public Security Division of the home ministry suspended him after the Police Headquarters requested his suspension and departmental action. The PHQ accused Jisanul of providing a journalist with personal details of ex-DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia, which were stored in the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).

The ministry issued a circular, signed by Jahangir Alam, secretary to the Public Security Division, on Sunday stating that primarily the allegations against Jisanul have been found to be true.

On June 19, the PHQ wrote to the secretary saying Jisanul had asked an assistant sub-inspector of the Lawful Intersection Cell of the GMP for the National Identity Card (NID) details of Asaduzzaman against his mobile phone number.

The sub-inspector downloaded NID card details from the NTMC and provided Jisanul the information over his official WhatsApp number.

The PHQ made the move after GMP Deputy Commissioner (south) Mohammad Nazir Ahmed Khan submitted a probe report, read the letter.

The GMP initiated the probe after a journalist made a social media post regarding Asaduzzaman. In the post, the journalist posted a Telegram channel link where NTMC-verified information of Asaduzzaman was available.

It was found that the information was downloaded using the ID of the assistant sub-inspector, read the PHQ letter signed by Mohammad Anowar Hossain, additional DIG of the PHQ.

Former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman recently hogged headlines for alleged corruption.

The action against Jisanul was taken days after the Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) in a letter on Friday urged journalists to be "more cautious and follow the principles of journalism properly" while publishing any report about the police force.

The association described recent media reports, mainly on graft allegations against some former and current officials, as a "smear campaign". It claimed that the reports being run by print, electronic, and social media outlets were "partial, motivated, exaggerated, and misleading".