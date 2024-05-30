Adani team seeks new investment opportunities, dues

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu May 30, 2024 11:31 AM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 11:35 AM

Representatives of Adani Group met Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at the secretariat yesterday and discussed new investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

A source at the meeting said the representatives also sought the dues of Adani Power, from where the country has been importing electricity since March 2023.

Pranav Adani, a director at Adani Enterprises and Managing Director of Adani's Agro, Oil & Gas, led the delegation. After the meeting, he told journalists they visited the finance minister regarding new investment opportunities.

"I think there are a lot of opportunities Bangladesh has to offer. We have seen we can play a role to do some investment in Bangladesh," he said.

Asked about any discussion on dues of Adani Power, he didn't respond.

A source present at the meeting said the issue was discussed casually.

"We have dues worth $700 million against the power purchase from the Adani group. The payments have been increasing every month. They had talked to the power ministry earlier but got a little," he told The Daily Star.

The finance minister also said there was no discussion about the due payments. But replying to a query, he said, "We will make the payments."

"They have already invested here and are looking for new investments. We always welcome [new] investments," he said.

The Adani team also invited the minister to visit Adani Power's solar power plant in India. The FM said he would visit there at his convenience, said the source.

