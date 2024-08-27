Adani power plant resumes full-capacity electricity supply to Bangladesh

The Adani power plant resumed full-capacity electricity production after one of its two units, down since August 13, became operational last night.

The unit, a 1,496 MW plant in Jharkhand, returned to service at 10:10pm Bangladesh time.

Till yesterday, Adani provided power through only one of its two units.

In a recent statement, the company said it maintained continuous communication with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) during the shutdown.

The company expressed regret for the disruption, saying, "We are working swiftly to resolve this issue and hope to return to full-scale electricity production soon."

Recent changes to India's energy laws, including carbon trading and mandates for non-fossil sources, will not affect the electricity supply agreement between Adani and Bangladesh, it said.