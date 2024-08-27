Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 27, 2024 05:59 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 06:02 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Adani power plant resumes full-capacity electricity supply to Bangladesh

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 27, 2024 05:59 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 06:02 PM
Power supply from Adani plant resumes
Photo: Asifur Rahman/Star

The Adani power plant resumed full-capacity electricity production after one of its two units, down since August 13, became operational last night.

The unit, a 1,496 MW plant in Jharkhand, returned to service at 10:10pm Bangladesh time.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Till yesterday, Adani provided power through only one of its two units.

In a recent statement, the company said it maintained continuous communication with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) during the shutdown.

The company expressed regret for the disruption, saying, "We are working swiftly to resolve this issue and hope to return to full-scale electricity production soon."

Recent changes to India's energy laws, including carbon trading and mandates for non-fossil sources, will not affect the electricity supply agreement between Adani and Bangladesh, it said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

দায়িত্ব বাড়ল ৪ উপদেষ্টার

প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূসের অধীনে আছে মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগ, প্রতিরক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয়সহ ৬টি মন্ত্রণালয়-বিভাগ।

এইমাত্র
|বন্দর

ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম মহাসড়কে ধীরগতি, বন্দরে কনটেইনার জট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification