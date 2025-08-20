Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Wed Aug 20, 2025 04:27 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 20, 2025 04:29 PM

Actor Siddique shown arrested in case over quota protest killing

Siddiqur Rahman Siddique

A Dhaka court today showed actor Siddiqur Rahman arrested in a case filed over the death of Parvez Bepary, a furniture shop employee killed during the quota reform protests in Badda on July 19 last year.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hussain passed the order after Gulshan police produced him before the court with a petition.

Parvez's father Md Sabuj Bepary filed the case on May 29, naming former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and over 300 others as accused.

Siddique had earlier been remanded in another case linked to the July protests. He was also assaulted by a group of men in April before being handed over to police.

