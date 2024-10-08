Activists demand immediate repeal of Cyber Security Act

Speakers at a roundtable today called for the immediate repeal of the Cyber Security Act (CSA), condemning it as a tool used by the "fascist government" to suppress free speech and instill fear, much like its predecessor, the Digital Security Act (DSA).

They urged the government to replace the CSA with a new law that genuinely protects citizens' rights online.

The event, titled "Revocable Cyber Security Act: People's Expectations," was held at the Jatiya Press Club and organised by Digitally Right, Nagorik, and the UN Resident Coordinator Office.

Around 30 participants, including victims of the law, rights activists, political leaders, lawyers, journalists, and civil society members, echoed these demands.

They called for the dismissal of all cases filed under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act 2006, the DSA 2018, and the CSA 2023, alongside adequate compensation for victims.

They also demanded accountability for those responsible for misusing the law, from law enforcement officers to members of the judiciary.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), stressed the urgency of repealing the CSA and compensating the victims. He argued that the law has served only to harass citizens and warned that without accountability, such abuses could recur.

Other prominent speakers included photographer Shahidul Alam, Rastra Sangskar Andolon's Hasnat Kaiyum, Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, and ARTICLE 19's Sheikh Manjur-E-Alam.

Moderated by rights activist Rezaur Rahman Lenin and chaired by Executive Director of Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit CR Abrar, the event featured testimonies from victims who recounted their ordeals and renewed calls for the law's abolition.