Actions against propaganda

Says home ministry

Legal actions will be taken against those spreading propaganda about the Bangla New Year on social media, according to a statement issued by the home ministry yesterday.

Besides, all celebrations must end by 6:00pm, and playing the "vuvuzela" flute will be banned.

The decision was taken at the law-and-order meeting at the Secretariat ahead of the Bangla New Year celebrations. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal presided over the meeting.

The district administration, district police, and organisers will ensure security at various events including Pahela Baishakh celebrations, Baishakhi Mela, and sports and cultural events across the country through coordination.

Dog squads will be used at important places including Ramna Batamul, Ramna Park, Suhrawardy Udyan, Dhaka University, Hatirjheel, and Rabindra Sarobar. There will be special surveillance of the necessary forces and intelligence agencies from law enforcement agencies, reads the statement.

Besides, necessary security will be ensured on the premises of Bangla Academy.

During the New Year, special security will be provided to important areas and installations -- including diplomatic areas. During the New Year celebrations, there will be fire service teams with fire fighting vehicles and ambulances at important points in Dhaka city and across the country.

There will also be a medical team, according to the home ministry statement.

The home ministry meeting also decided that mobile courts and intelligence agencies would be deployed to prevent any untoward incident including eve-teasing, mugging, and pickpocketing. Additionally, no paper lanterns (fanush) or fireworks are allowed.

Measures will also be taken to prevent drug abuse, the statement added.