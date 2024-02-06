Action plan to combat drugs on the cards

Home minister tells JS

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday told parliament that the government is preparing a comprehensive action plan to combat the drug menace.

The minister said this while replying to a query of Awami League MP M Abdul Latif from Chattogram-11.

In absence of the home boss, Law Minister Anisul Huq gave reply to questions of lawmakers related to home affairs ministry during the question-answer session.

In a scripted answer, the home minister said, time fitting decisions were taken to finalise the need-based action plan through organising workshops with the stakeholders at upazila, district and divisional stage.

He said the government has taken a project titled "Modernisation of DNC (department of narcotics control)".

In reply to another query of ruling AL MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury (Bhola-3), the minister informed the House that traffic department of various metropolitan police have deposited Tk 775.87 crore to the national exchequer in the last 15 years through realising fines.