Action if extra fare charged during Eid

Warns DMP, provides guidelines for vehicles transporting cattle

Dhaka Metropolitan Police yesterday warned that action will be taken against any transport service if they collect extra fare from passengers during Eid journey.

Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner (traffic), issued the warning during a press briefing at DMP Media Centre.

He also provided guidelines for vehicles transporting cattle ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Munibur said long-haul buses must only pick up or drop off passengers at designated bus terminals in Dhaka. Passengers should remain inside the terminal before boarding the buses.

Also, long-distance buses leaving Dhaka must not carry extra passengers or goods, and cannot carry passengers on the roof.

No unfit or unlicensed buses are permitted to operate, he said.

The traffic pressure on roads increases significantly one to two days before Eid when most service workers leave Dhaka, he said.

Since buses departing Dhaka for Eid trips often cannot return on time, local buses exploit this situation to coerce workers into taking these local buses to reach their village homes, he said.

Acknowledging that stopping these local buses is often difficult, Munibur, however, mentioned that video cases can be filed against such buses, allowing for later strict action.

Munibur said surveillance teams comprised of policemen, representatives of BRTA, city corporations, and executive magistrates, as well as mobile courts are present at every bus terminal to act upon any complaints of undue fare collection.

Munibur also advised motorcyclists travelling long distances to wear helmets and follow speed limits.

He also said vehicles transporting cattle must go to city corporation-approved markets and load or unload the animals within the market premises, not on the roads, he added.

Cattle-carrying vehicles must display a sticker banner indicating the designated market to make sure that those are given priority and avoid harassment, he said.

Watch towers have been set up at all cattle markets in the capital to monitor the overall situation, he added.