Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Jun 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 01:50 AM

Bangladesh

Action if any Rab member involved in misdeeds

Says new DG
Newly appointed director general of Rab  Md Harun-Ar-Rashid yesterday issued a warning that if members of the force are found to be involved in misdeeds or illegal activities, they will face the legal action.

At a media briefing, he also emphasised that the trend of Rab members' involvement in criminal activities has decreased.

Harun announced five-point directives and work plans, prioritising controlling extremism and terrorism, recovering illegal firearms and drugs, and curbing teen gangs' activities.

"We are not only respectful of human rights but also want to uphold them. Any Rab member will not violate human rights; rather, they will take legal action if anyone wants to violate others' human rights," he said.

He urged Rab members to avoid any illegal and unprofessional conduct.

