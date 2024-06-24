Action if any Rab member involved in misdeeds

Says new DG

Newly appointed director general of Rab Md Harun-Ar-Rashid yesterday issued a warning that if members of the force are found to be involved in misdeeds or illegal activities, they will face the legal action.

At a media briefing, he also emphasised that the trend of Rab members' involvement in criminal activities has decreased.

Harun announced five-point directives and work plans, prioritising controlling extremism and terrorism, recovering illegal firearms and drugs, and curbing teen gangs' activities.

"We are not only respectful of human rights but also want to uphold them. Any Rab member will not violate human rights; rather, they will take legal action if anyone wants to violate others' human rights," he said.

He urged Rab members to avoid any illegal and unprofessional conduct.