Action to be taken against fake freedom fighters: Liberation War affairs adviser

Liberation War Affairs Adviser Farooq-e-Azam today said action will be taken against individuals who fraudulently obtained freedom fighter certificates without participating in the Liberation War.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Australian ambassador to Bangladesh at the secretariat, the adviser said that a list is being compiled of those employed in government and semi-government positions under the freedom fighter quota.

"An investigation is underway to determine if any irregularities occurred," he added.

Farooq-e-Azam emphasized that the authenticity of those benefiting from the freedom fighter quota will be scrutinised.

"We will present the findings to ensure that only the children of genuine freedom fighters received these jobs and that the process was fair," he said.

The adviser also noted that decisions regarding freedom fighters were previously handled by the Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka), independent of ministry oversight.

"The legal aspects of these decisions are currently being reviewed," he said.

When asked about the consequences for those found to have falsely claimed freedom fighter status, he said, "It is a fraud against the nation, and it is a punishable offense to exploit the Liberation War."