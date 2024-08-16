Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 16, 2024 11:14 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 16, 2024 11:16 AM

Bangladesh

Action to be taken against army men guilty of misconduct: ISPR

Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 16, 2024 11:14 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 16, 2024 11:16 AM

The Inter-Services Public Relations today said some incidents showing misconduct by army personnel towards some people were unacceptable.

Several videos have of such behaviour have been published on various social media platforms, an ISPR release said.

"Such incidents are completely unexpected and undesirable, which the Bangladesh Army never supports," the release said.

It is to be noted that the process of identifying the guilty army members is already underway.

Legal action will be taken against the members found guilty after analysing the data, the ISPR release added.

