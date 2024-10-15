Action against those involved in polls anomalies

Recommends reform commission

The Election Reform Commission, citing irregularities and deviations in past national elections, yesterday said it will recommend taking action against individuals involved in those irregularities.

"We will identify any irregularities that occurred in the previous parliamentary elections. But if there were any positive aspects, we will highlight those as well. The election process is not a one-day event; it's a cycle. We will review this cycle, identify any deviations, and make recommendations accordingly," said Badiul Alam Majumdar, chairman of the commission.

He made these remarks during a meeting at the Election Building in the capital, which marked the second round of discussions.

Asked about when local government elections will be held, he responded, "That is beyond our jurisdiction. The government will have to make that decision."

Regarding the consideration of a "no vote" option, he said, "We will review all the feedback we receive."

He also informed that the commission will launch a new website this week to gather public input on election-related matters.

When asked what they are seeking feedback on and whether they are discussing constitutional matters, he said, "We are reviewing things line by line... The day we send our recommendations to the government, that question will be answered."

Mentioning the Representation of the People Order (RPO) as the most significant law, Badiul said, "We are thoroughly reviewing the RPO. It is the foundation of all laws for national elections."

"We also have laws governing local government elections. All of these need to be reviewed, and recommendations will be made accordingly," he added.

He said the commission is prioritising the law on appointments to the Election Commission.