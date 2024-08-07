Act responsibly to deal with the current situation

Editors’ Council urges all

The Editors' Council yesterday called upon the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, all political parties and their affiliated organisations, and the general public to play responsible roles in tackling the situation following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.

Describing incidents of violence across the country, it also urged the president to take immediate measures to stop those.

In a press statement, the Editors' Council said the resignation of the Hasina came after many sacrifices. In the past three weeks, over 400 people lost their lives and countless others were injured. Five media workers were among the dead and over a hundred were injured.

"The Editors' Council expresses its condolences and condemns these incidents," the statement reads.

The editors' body, however, said the political situation that has emerged from Sheikh Hasina's resignation has given way to a kind of anarchy.

"Everyone is anxious about the safety of lives and property, both public and private," the statement said, adding that there have been incidents of arson and vandalism at important establishments, including factories and law enforcement facilities.

"Media has reported incidents of attack on minorities, which must stop immediately," the statement reads.

Additionally, there have been incidents of looting and vandalism at multiple television and media organisations.

"To prevent these unwanted incidents, the president must immediately take necessary actions," the statement reads.