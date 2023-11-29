Act before it turns into a humanitarian crisis, urges PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday called for international support for the worst-affected countries by climate displacement, to prevent the situation from turning into a humanitarian crisis.

The prime minister said this in a video statement that was played at the high-level segment on "Climate Impact on Human Mobility: A Global Call for Solutions" during the 114th Session of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Council held virtually.

She said it is estimated that climate change could displace 216 million people by 2050. Among these, 40 million alone would be in South Asia.

In Bangladesh, 20 percent of its population lives along the coastal belt.

"Sea-level rise, salinity intrusion, frequent floods, and severe cyclones make them vulnerable to forced displacement. Such displacements are happening at a faster pace than we think," she warned.

She said those displaced or trapped due to climate change need to have access to basic services, social protection, and livelihood options.

"The adverse impacts on their host communities also need to be addressed in an inclusive manner," she said.