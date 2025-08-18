122 eminent citizens demand release of Prof Abul Barkat

A total of 122 eminent citizens have demanded immediate release of renowned economist, teacher, researcher, and freedom fighter Prof Abul Barkat, who was arrested on corruption charges.

They said despite the absence of clear evidence against him, the court has been denying bail to him.

In a joint statement, they expressed grave concern that Barkat, who served for nearly four decades as a faculty member at Dhaka University and was also elected the general secretary and president of the Bangladesh Economic Association, has been unjustly sent to prison before the trial process even began.

The statement noted that Barkat led a simple life and found the accusations unacceptable.

"Prof Barkat has been accused of corruption and sent to jail before any proper judicial process has started, which is in no way acceptable to us," the statement read.

The signatories also cited Barkat's fragile health condition. "At 72, the widower has long been suffering from multiple health complications, including heart problems, post-stroke complexities, lung disease, uncontrolled diabetes, and high blood pressure," the statement read.

He requires daily medication and physiotherapy five times a week due to diabetic neuropathy. In the past, he was hospitalised twice in critical condition with pneumonia, it added.

"Considering his age, health, and on humanitarian grounds, we demand that Prof Abul Barkat be granted bail immediately," the statement added.

Among the 122 signatories are DU Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury; rights activist Hameeda Hossain; lawyer and rights activist Sultana Kamal; development activist Khushi Kabir; Manusher Jonno Foundation Executive Director Shaheen Anam; senior Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna; DU Prof Nurul Amin Bepari; DU retired Prof MM Akash; visiting Professor at London School of Economics and Political Science Shapan Adnan; and DU retired Prof Monowar Uddin Ahmed.