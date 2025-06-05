Accident triggers 12km tailback on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

Passengers suffer hours-long delays from Tongi to Chandana intersection

A 12-kilometre traffic jam brought vehicles to a crawl on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway from Tongi to Chandana intersection, starting around 4:00pm today.

Passengers reported delays of up to three hours on the route, with vehicles barely moving at times.

"A huge crowd of passengers was seen at Chandana intersection around 4:00pm," said Inspector Tariqul Islam of the traffic police, who was on duty at the time.

Hatem Ali, a passenger stuck in the gridlock, said, "I will go to Kishoreganj. I bought a ticket for Jalsiri Paribahan from the airport. It has been three hours now and the bus is still crawling."