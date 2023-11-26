An accident that shattered dreams

4 of a family among 5 killed in Rajshahi

Five people including four of a family died after a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway in Belpukur area around 3:00pm yesterday. Photo: Collected

Sharmin, a 17-year-old from Natore's Gurudaspur, was eagerly waiting to embrace her new life in college.

The eleventh grader at Shah Makhdum College in Rajshahi bid farewell to her parents and siblings at home yesterday noon and joined her aunt Parvin Begum, 35, uncle Labu, 33, and ailing grandfather Insab Ali, 75, on their way to Rajshahi, where she was supposed to settle into her new room at a private dormitory.

Insab, a cancer patient, had to regularly visit a private facility in Rajshahi for chemotherapy sessions. That's why he was also accompanying them.

Sharmin's journey towards a new life, however, turned into a tragedy as the CNG-run autorickshaw carrying them collided head on with a TCB goods-laden truck on the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway in Belpukur area around 3:00pm.

The accident left all four family members dead on the spot, said Jamirul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

"She was about to start a new life and had just left home with her parents' blessings. Who knew this was going to be her final goodbye," said Jahangir Alom, Sharmin's cousin.

Abu Sayed, Sharmin's father, was in a state of shock. He just kept saying, "We lost everything within moments."

The incident also claimed the life of the auto-driver Moklesur Rahman, 45, who left behind his daughter, a college fresher, and his son, an eighth grader.