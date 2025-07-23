Access still restricted at burn institute amid tightened security

The authorities have continued to restrict access to National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to maintain order and ensure uninterrupted medical care for the victims of the Uttara plane crash.

There was no crowd of curious onlookers at the hospital this morning. Journalists also were not allowed to stay either outside or inside the premises, our staff correspondent reports from the spot.

Members of Ansar, police, and the army were seen vigilantly stationed at various entrances of the hospital.

The measures have been taken to avoid unnecessary noise and crowds, according to the hospital officials.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, "Overwhelming crowd hampers medical operations. That's why, since this morning, no one is being allowed to enter. Only hospital staff and responsible officials with valid identity are being granted access."

Guards on the gates said that if any press briefing is arranged, media personnel will be allowed to attend at that time.

The institute imposed the restriction since yesterday a day after doctors faced difficulties treating victims due to crowds of political activists and curious onlookers at the hospital.

Yesterday, blood donors and volunteers from various parts of the country had gathered there to donate blood for the victims.

However, the hospital authorities allowed only patients, their relatives, and hospital staff inside the 500-bed hospital yesterday.