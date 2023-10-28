Access to safe drinking water by Dec in south Ctg

After waiting for decades, the residents of south Chattogram will finally have access to pure drinking water from this December, thanks to Chattogram Wasa’s Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project. The plant, stretching across 41 acres along the banks of the Karnaphuli, will cater to around 35,000 people living in Patiya, Anwara, Karnaphuli and Boalkhali upazilas of the district. Photo: Star

The residents of the southern parts of Chattogram district will finally have access to pure drinking water from December, thanks to the Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project.

The region, home to 35,000 people employed in multiple industries, including the state-owned Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Limited, and export processing zones, has seen a crisis of drinking water for decades.

Since its inception in 1963, Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWasa) has so far failed to take effective measures in this regard due to various reasons and kept its operations limited to catering to the needs of Chattogram city.

Many tubewells in the southern part of the district became dysfunctional due to depleted groundwater reserves as a direct consequence of over extraction for industrial use. Around 500 tube wells are lying abandoned in Anwara alone, according to the public health engineering department.

Stretching across 41 acres of land on the bank of Karnaphuli river in Boalkhali, the Tk 1,036 crore BJWSP project was initially approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on January 5, 2016 to address the water crisis. The project was slated for completion by September 2020.

However, CWasa failed to implement the project within the stipulated time and allotted budget, before the deadline was extended till June 2023 while the budget was increased to Tk 1,995 crore.

Under the project, the BJWSP authority has constructed a 130-kilometre water transmission line, a water treatment plant, and two water reservoirs.

About 75 percent of the plant's water will be supplied to four southern upazilas of the district -- Patiya, Anwara, Karnaphuli and Boalkhali, said CWasa officials.

The factories currently have to spend huge amounts of money for treating water from local sources for use, said Salaudding Kabir Tipu, manager of a garment factory in Anwara upazila.

"The water supply will help reduce our production costs," he added.

Anamul Hoque, a resident of Karnaphuli upazila, said, "The project can solve the drinking water crisis and boost business in the southern parts of the district."

"Water from the Karnaphuli is being treated at the plant as the construction works are complete. We will supply water to 10,000 residential customers through this project," said Mahabubul Alam, director of the BJWSP and superintendent engineer of CWasa.