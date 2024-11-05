Access to energy a human right

Farhad Mazhar tells seminar

The government should adopt a pro-people, environment-friendly policy to address the energy crisis, poet and thinker Farhad Mazhar said yesterday.

He also said access to energy is a fundamental human and civil right and advocated for electricity and energy to be included as constitutional rights.

Mazhar was speaking as the chief guest and keynote speaker at a seminar titled "Electricity Transition: In Which Path," organised by the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board at its Dhaka office.

Criticising the former Awami League government, he alleged that it prioritised the interests of multinational companies. "It [AL] spoke of socialism, but in practice, they implemented a neoliberal economic policy," Mazhar said.

He said the development of any new energy policy should involve local experts.

Decentralising the energy system, Mazhar argued, is the only way to ensure access for all.

"We are handing over our resources to multinational companies with the aid of bureaucrats… This system must be dismantled. When discussing energy, we must also consider trees and the environment," he added.

Prof M Shamsul Alam, energy adviser to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, praised the government's decision of not invoking the indemnity provision of the Bangladesh Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply Act 2010 but urged them to fully repeal the act.

"We will take the matter to court if it isn't scrapped. Additionally, the ministry must transfer fuel price-setting authority to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission. The BERC should hold public hearings for accountability before determining fuel and electricity prices," he said.

He also called for investigations into two development funds for the gas and power sectors, alleging misappropriation of public funds under the previous regime.

The seminar was chaired by REB Chairman Major General S M Zia-Ul-Azim.