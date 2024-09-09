Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:07 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

ACC summons six Rajuk officials

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:04 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:07 PM

Six officials including a director of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) have been summoned to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

They were asked to report to the ACC office tomorrow, according to a letter sent to Rajuk chairman by ACC.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The summoned officials are Director (Estate and Land) Taufiqul Islam, Deputy Director (Estate and Land) Ganmoy Chakma, Designer Emadul Haque Munshi, Cartographic Assistant Emran Hossain Sumon, Office Assistant Nazmul Haque and Chief Building Inspector Abu Shams Rakib Uddin Ahmed.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: একদিনে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি ৬১৫ জন, মৃত্যু ১

সারা দেশের বিভিন্ন হাসপাতালে এক হাজার ৬৪২ জন ডেঙ্গু রোগী চিকিৎসাধীন।

এইমাত্র
|ব্যাংক

রুগ্ন ব্যাংকগুলো উদ্ধার করবে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification