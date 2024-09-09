ACC summons six Rajuk officials

Six officials including a director of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) have been summoned to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

They were asked to report to the ACC office tomorrow, according to a letter sent to Rajuk chairman by ACC.

The summoned officials are Director (Estate and Land) Taufiqul Islam, Deputy Director (Estate and Land) Ganmoy Chakma, Designer Emadul Haque Munshi, Cartographic Assistant Emran Hossain Sumon, Office Assistant Nazmul Haque and Chief Building Inspector Abu Shams Rakib Uddin Ahmed.